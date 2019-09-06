Live
Chandrayaan-2
Vikram houses the six-wheeled rover Pragyaan that will explore the Moon for around 14 Earth days.Twitter

India's ambitious Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 is set to land near the lunar south pole at 1:55 am on Saturday, September 6. Chandrayaan-2's landing module, named Vikram, will begin its final descent to pull off a historic soft landing on the lunar surface shortly after midnight. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the rover Pragyan will roll out from the Moon lander between 5:30 am and 6:30 am. Vikram houses the six-wheeled rover Pragyaan that will explore the lunar surface for around 14 Earth days. Stay tuned with ibtimes.co.in for latest updates on Chandrayaan-2.

Live Updates

2019-09-0618:05 (IST)

ISRO tweets Chandrayaan-2 cartoon ahead of lunar landing

Chandrayaan-2 cartoon

Hours before India's second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 will make a soft landing on the surface of the moon, ISRO took to Twitter to share a cartoon featuring the lunar orbiter and lander Vikram. "It was great travelling with you so far Vikram. Best of luck! I hope you reach the South Pole soon," said the lunar orbiter. To this, the lander replied, "It was quite the journey indeed! I'll see you around - in the orbit."

2019-09-0617:40 (IST)

How Chandrayaan-2 will land on the Moon

2019-09-0617:38 (IST)

Narendra Modi tweets on Chandrayaan-2 lunar landing

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets, urging people to watch the special moments.