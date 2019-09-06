Hours before India's second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 will make a soft landing on the surface of the moon, ISRO took to Twitter to share a cartoon featuring the lunar orbiter and lander Vikram. "It was great travelling with you so far Vikram. Best of luck! I hope you reach the South Pole soon," said the lunar orbiter. To this, the lander replied, "It was quite the journey indeed! I'll see you around - in the orbit."