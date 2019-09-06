India's ambitious Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 is set to land near the lunar south pole at 1:55 am on Saturday, September 6. Chandrayaan-2's landing module, named Vikram, will begin its final descent to pull off a historic soft landing on the lunar surface shortly after midnight. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the rover Pragyan will roll out from the Moon lander between 5:30 am and 6:30 am. Vikram houses the six-wheeled rover Pragyaan that will explore the lunar surface for around 14 Earth days. Stay tuned with ibtimes.co.in for latest updates on Chandrayaan-2.
Live Updates
ISRO tweets Chandrayaan-2 cartoon ahead of lunar landing
Hours before India's second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 will make a soft landing on the surface of the moon, ISRO took to Twitter to share a cartoon featuring the lunar orbiter and lander Vikram. "It was great travelling with you so far Vikram. Best of luck! I hope you reach the South Pole soon," said the lunar orbiter. To this, the lander replied, "It was quite the journey indeed! I'll see you around - in the orbit."
How Chandrayaan-2 will land on the Moon
Narendra Modi tweets on Chandrayaan-2 lunar landing
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets, urging people to watch the special moments.
I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019
The youngsters with whom I will watch the special moments from the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru are those bright minds who won the ISRO Space Quiz on MyGov. The large scale participation in this Quiz showcases the interest of the youth in science and space. This is a great sign!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019
I have been regularly and enthusiastically tracking all updates relating to Chandrayaan - 2 since it was launched on 22nd July 2019. This Mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. Its success will benefit crores of Indians.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019
I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan - 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019