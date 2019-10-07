Actor Chandrachoor Rai who won the prestigious special mention at the 66th national film awards recently is looking forward to his next release, 'Upstarts', a Netflix film. Known to deliver power-packed performances, Chandrachoor has previously made a mark in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Meri Pyaari Bindu and Aankhon Dekhi.

'Upstarts' comes close of the heels of 'Kadakh', a Rajat Kapoor directorial in which Chandrachoor plays an important character, a performance that won him a special mention at 66th National film awards.

Chandrachoor, who has received a post-graduation degree from FTII Pune, also has an upcoming film 'Fairyfolk' where the actor is playing a lead role with Rasika Duggal.

'Upstarts' follows the life of three young men who hail from small towns and dream of having their own startup. Taking references from real-life heroes, 'Upstarts' is a beautiful story that will resonate with the youth of the country. The film is produced by Raja Krishna Menon known for directing Akshay Kumar starrer 'Airlift and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Chef'. We can definitely expect some fireworks with such a stellar cast.

With plum projects and powerful performances backing him, Chandrachoor aims to wow audiences with meaningful cinema and his earnest acting.