For the past few weeks, actor Chandan Prabhakar, who plays the role of Chandu Chaiwala on The Kapil Sharma Show, had been missing from the show. His absence triggered a controversy with many assuming that things are not well between Kapil and Chandan.

It should be mentioned here that fans were concerned more as Kapil and Chandan share a great friendship that goes back to the time when they were struggling artists.

But before the speculations started getting louder on social media, Kapil controlled it by posting a picture on social media with Chandan and the rest of the team shooting for a Holi special episode. In the photo, Chandan is seen dressed as an elderly woman while Kapil as an old man. With this, fans can heave a sigh of relief that Chandan has resumed shooting for the show.

Chandan's absence made news when the actor on the occasion of Maha Shivratri wished his fans on Instagram and they in return expressed how much they missed him and also demanded his return.

To this, Chandan commented that he was not missing from the show out of choice but said that his character and his acting might not be working for the team and hence he was not called for shoots.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who is co-producing The Kapil Sharma Show, will bring Sunil Grover on the show. Sunil, who was an integral part of the show in the past, however, would not be on the stage to tickle his fans' funny bones but to promote his film Bharat along with the movie's stars Salman and Katrina Kaif.