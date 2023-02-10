Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film The Vaccine War has wrapped up its final schedule in Hyderabad. Sapthami Gowda, who played a vital role in Kantara has been roped in alongside the critically acclaimed Nana Patekar to lead the film.

Producer and actor Pallavi Joshi believe The Vaccine War is the toughest project the team has ever worked on. She added that science thriller needs a lot of research but the team led by Vivek accepted it as a challenge. She further explained that understanding the scientific terminologies and using them casually in dialogues was the most difficult part.

Interestingly, the team picked up within a week, were discussing the terms casually like trained scientists. "It was a great sight to see all of us transform into very confident scientists and after the end of the shoot, we were only discussing science which was very hilarious because until before the film began none of us knew any ABC about science," she added.

Pallavi also heaped praises on our scientists, especially women who worked nonstop to successfully create a vaccine which has saved 135 crore people. For the team, the most difficult task was to play characters based on real-life people.

"It is difficult to play a living character but I think all the actors did a wonderful job. At one point, we completely forgot that we are Pallavi Joshi or Nivedita Bhattacharya or Nana Patekar and we became Dr Balram Bhargav, Dr Nivedita Gupta and Dr Priya Ibrahim and so on," she added.

"Accepting new challenges has always been the motto of 'I Am Buddha' productions and I think with The Vaccine War we have just set very new standards for ourselves. Sometimes it's a little scary but it's also extremely satisfying," she further stated. Pallavi finally assures that the audience will walk out of theatres with their head held high after watching the film.

The Vaccine War is scheduled to release on 15th August 2023, Independence Day, and will be released in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali.