Chai Garam's commitment to using high-quality tea leaves and ingredients and its unique brewing and preparation techniques have been a significant factor in the Brand's popularity. Chai Garam sources its tea leaves from some of the best tea estates in India, ensuring that customers get to enjoy a truly authentic tea experience. The Brand has a wide range of proprietary tea blends, each unique and curated and prepared by its team of expert tea tasters. Chai Garam offers a wide range of tea blends, including its signature Masala Chai – the Chai Garam Special, Dalchini Adrak chai, Kali Mirch Chai, Gud Elaichi Chai, First Flush Black Darjeeling Tea, Earl Grey, Chamomile, White Tea, Organic Green tea among others. Chai Garam's diverse menu also includes coffee blends, Ice Teas, Coolers, shakes, and a selection of snacks such as sandwiches, wraps, samosas, and deserts. The brand also offers some continental foods like pasta, pizza, and burgers. This diverse menu has helped the brand cater to a wider customer base and expand its offerings beyond tea.

One of the things that customers love about Chai Garam is its distinct ambiance that blends modern and natural elements. The outlets have comfortable seating arrangements, and the décor is designed to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. All outlets are fabricated in the brand's state-of-the-art facility using European modular technology on imported machinery, ensuring that customers have a comfortable and enjoyable experience every time they visit.

With over 15 years of experience and over 250 outlets in more than 60 cities in India and abroad, Chai Garam is the oldest and most well-respected brand in the Indian tea. Chai Garam has received several awards and recognitions over the years and has been recognized for its excellent customer service and the quality of its products, which has helped it establish a loyal customer base. Chai Garam has also been featured in various publications and media outlets, further cementing its position as one of the top tea cafes in India.

Chai Garam isn't just a cafe - it's a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to make their dreams come true. With their innovative modular formats, Chai Garam cafes can be customized to fit any location. From busy malls and high street markets to bustling food courts, airports, metro stations, hospitals, universities, offices, and even petrol pumps, Chai Garam's unique concept is perfectly suited for any space and also to the capacity of the franchise partner for investment capital.

More than being a tried and tested business opportunity, Chai Garam comes with an ecosystem that provides its franchise partners with real estate, set up, operational, HR, Training, Supply Chain, marketing, legal and sales support throughout their journey.

With a dedicated team of over 100 professionals Chai Garam is committed to enable seamless operations and ensure success of every outlet.

With its continued dedication to serving high-quality fresh tea blends and its commitment to excellent customer service, Chai Garam is poised for further growth and success in the years to come.