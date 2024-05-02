Cybersecurity has become a critical concern for individuals, businesses, and governments alike in this digital age. As cyber threats evolve at breakneck speed, governments and organizations aim to empower the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and transform the industry's approach to awareness and education.

With almost 700,000 cybersecurity job openings, the United States doesn't have enough cybersecurity experts to protect the nation's critical infrastructure and federal networks from cyber threats, according to members of industry and Congress.

"With cyber threats advancing rapidly, we must equip the next wave of cybersecurity professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to safeguard individuals, businesses, and governments. The staggering number of cybersecurity job openings underscores the urgency of our task - we must bridge this gap to fortify our nation's critical infrastructure and federal networks against evolving threats." says Chahak Mittal, a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and a voice of authority in the cybersecurity industry. She acquired a masters in cybersecurity from Eastern Michigan University, USA.

The Cybersecurity Conundrum

The statistics testify to the urgency of Chahak's mission. In 2023, the cybersecurity unemployment rate hovers near zero percent, reflecting the high demand for professionals in the field. Yet, the number of unfilled cybersecurity jobs globally is a staggering 3.5 million, a gap that poses a significant risk to the integrity of personal, corporate, and national digital assets.

Chahak addresses this through proactive engagement and continuous education. "Cybersecurity is not a static field; it's a living, breathing discipline that demands our constant attention and adaptation," she notes. Her perspective is not solely focused on safeguarding data—she advocates for a culture of cybersecurity that permeates every level of society.

Empowering the Next Generation of Cybersecurity Professionals

Chahak Mittal, a cybersecurity governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) manager at Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., with a strong technical background and a passion for mentoring, dedicates innumerable hours to nurturing talent and raising awareness about the importance of cybersecurity education.

As a mentor, Chahak is actively involved with organizations like Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS), Michigan Council of Women in Technology (MCWT), and Eastern Michigan University. She diversifies the field by empowering young girls to consider careers in cybersecurity. She was featured on PBS Detroit Learning Channel's "Future of Me" show for raising awareness about cybersecurity as a career for the next generation.

Her dedication even extends beyond her professional roles. As a volunteer teacher in the Microsoft Technology Education and Learning Support (TEALS) program, she imparts cybersecurity knowledge to high school students in Utica and Michigan through sustainable computer science courses. "Through my involvement in Microsoft TEALS, I'm not just providing individuals with vital skills and knowledge; I'm also building the groundwork for a digitally secure environment that benefits everyone. Additionally, I'm cultivating a deeper comprehension and preparedness among students who may opt for a career in cybersecurity," Chahak explains.

Chahak presented at Major League Hacking (MLH) on "Career in Cybersecurity," aiming to enlighten participants about the vast array of opportunities within the field and to guide them in constructing a roadmap toward a successful career path. Major League Hacking (MLH) is a global community that empowers student hackers through various events and resources to learn, build, and share their creations in technology. Chahak's talk seeks to inspire the next generation to pursue careers in this essential field.

"Engaging as judges in hackathon events serves as a valuable avenue for fostering the creation of cutting-edge solutions and cultivating the future talent pool in cybersecurity," Chahak underscores. She brings this commitment to life through her judging roles in prestigious hackathon competitions like GNEC Hackathon 2023 and Boost Hacks 2023, each drawing impressive participation with 588 and 793 participants, respectively.

With multiple lectures delivered at conferences & webinars and judging in hackathon events, Chahak contributes to bridging the gap between the demand for cybersecurity expertise and the available talent pool, ultimately bolstering digital defence efforts on a broader scale. Her academic and mentorship activities distinguish her as a leader and catalyst for change and inclusivity in the field.

The Future of Cybersecurity Education

The future role of cybersecurity education is set to become even more significant. With the number of internet users predicted to reach 7.5 billion by 2030, the need for cybersecurity awareness and skills will only grow.

In the meantime, Chahak is optimistic about the future of cybersecurity education. "I believe we are revolutionizing cybersecurity education," she says. "As more people recognize the importance of cybersecurity, we will see a surge in demand for cybersecurity education and training."

Chahak Mittal's mission to promote cybersecurity awareness and education is a timely and crucial endeavor. The evolving digital world demands that the approach to cybersecurity must change with it. Through education and awareness, Chahak is creating a safer and more secure digital future for everyone.

"By empowering individuals with knowledge and skills, we can create a digital world that is safer, more secure, and more resilient," Chahak reflects as she insists that the key to cybersecurity lies not just in the code but in the community.