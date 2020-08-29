Saturday morning fans woke up to the brutal, heart breaking loss of Chadwick Boseman passing away at 43 due to colon cancer. An embattled NYPD detective, a super hero, a war veteran, a baseball legend, actor Chadwick Boseman was as much of a Marvel, as a superhero. Of the countless memorable dialogues that the legend rendered onscreen, we are hooting for the ones that have a metaphorical reference to the actor himself.

"You know what this means? We gold standard. We gold standard," said the Stormin' Norman in Da 5 Bloods. A movie about the historical Vietnam War ironically resonated with the current Black Lives Matter movement and Boseman as one of the 5 Bloods, went on to let us know, "War is about money. Money is about war."

"When I hit the stage, people better be ready, especially the white folk," says the James Brown in Get on Up. It truly wasn't just the character but could have been the actor Chadwick Boseman talking about himself.

"You give me a uniform, you give me a number on my back, I'll give you the guts," says the Jackie Robinson in 42. Well, Chadwick, every time they gave you a film, they gave you a character, you gave it life.

The man behind lending the depth and life to King T' Challa in Black Panther will forever be remembered for, "Wakhanda will no longer watch from the shadows." Last but not the least. "Wakanda forever."

Yours forever, Chadwick

As timeless as his onscreen characters was his take on life, love, longing, struggles itself...

On acting

"When you're doing a character, you want to know the full landscape. You want to know them spiritually, mentally and physically."

The number one rule of acting is, "do not seek approval from audience." People don't realise that. You can't do stuff to get applause. You have to live on the truth.

About love

I think you realise how much you need to have people that you love. It's not as much about them loving you—it's about you needing to love people.

On life

"The best advice about getting older? Just be thankful, you're not dead."

On struggle

"Sometimes you need to get knocked down to understand what your fight is."