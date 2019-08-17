In the 21st century, you need to be the best to beat the giants of this world. We often see so many young talents who have to change the definition of business. There are many talents today who are under 30 and ruling the world like a boss and also return this goodwill back to their community through community service and nonprofit work.

CEO Ahmad Rashad, a renowned entrepreneur, has made his name from starting his first business with a $10,000 Loan and turned this into millions in a short period of time. Rashad was in 11th grade when he decided to start a company called "Cargado", which was an energy drink company. At just the young age of 14, Rashad was honored to receive his first major award, the Rice Award. It was his privilege to be recognized at such a young age for all his hard work.

Next, Rashad ventured into the entertainment industry, but he quickly realized that route was not for him. Then came his stock market journey, where he learned about ForEx and trading. Through his profits he received from trading, he acquired multiple streams of income. Rashad not only traded, but also has residential listings on AirBnB. Furthermore, Rashad has built his own Shopify stores. His earnings grossed $1,00,000 in 2018 and more than 620 people endorsed him and his business .

After achieving such high success in Forex, Rashad than started his own credit company called "Elite Credit and Business Services." Through this business, he was able to help individuals receive 3.2 million in business funding.

With all the abundant blessings Rashad has received, he believes that it is imperative that he pour these blessings back into his community. He believes in earning, but he also believes in giving back to his community and helping those less fortunate. Rashad has organized many charity events around the city of Atlanta. His most recent event was a back to school giveaway for the kids in which he gave out school supplies, a $500 check, book bags, speakers, headphones and more!

Rashad wants to be an inspiration to children and show them that they can achieve anything they put their minds to, no matter their age. Rashad is still very young, but has accomplished many goals. He wants to teach others how they too can change their lives and make a difference in their communities! Through hard work and dedication, you can achieve anything and Rashad is a prime example of this.

