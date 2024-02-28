After announcing the establishment of a board for recruitment in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Central government fixed the next date of meeting with agitating groups for March 4. The High-Power Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs has invited the agitating groups for the next round of dialogue on March 4 in Delhi.

Members of the sub-committee, constituted by the two agitating groups, namely Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), will attend the meeting to evolve consensus on some matters before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After last week's "meaningful" meeting with the HPC, all members of the sub-committee are staying in Delhi for further consultation.

Ladakhi groups were confident after Saturday's meeting

Following Saturday's meeting with the High-Power Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs, there was a sense of optimism among the Ladakhi groups currently in agitation, as they were hopeful of potential resolutions to their demands.

After the meeting, Qamar Ali Akhnoon, a former minister and member of the six-member sub-committee representing the agitating Ladakhi groups, expressed satisfaction with the Saturday meeting's proceedings.

During the session, the representatives of the MHA High-Power Committee delved into the legal intricacies of the Ladakhi groups' demands, indicating a serious consideration of their concerns.

Sub-committee was constituted on February 19

The agitating groups of Ladakh have established this sub-committee following their meeting with the HPC on February 19, comprising prominent figures like Thupstan Chhewang, Chering Dorjay Lakrook, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Asgar Ali Karbalai, and Sajjad Kargili, tasked with advancing dialogue with the Union Government.

UT administration announces service selection board

In an attempt to placate the agitating Ladakhi groups, the Union Territory administration announced the establishment of the Ladakh Subordinate Services Staff Selection Board (LSSSSB) to oversee the recruitment process for all district, divisional, and UT cadre posts in the region.

The establishment of this much-awaited Board came ahead of the fourth round of talks between agitating groups and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on March 4.

After announcing the establishment of the Board, the government has shown its seriousness in solving all issues facing the people of Ladakh. This was one of the main demands being raised by the agitating groups in Ladakh, which had been raising their concerns regarding the employment and recruitment of Ladakhi youth.

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso of Article 309 of the Constitution of India, read with section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010; has notified the rules to regulate the method of recruitment to Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted) and all Group 'C' UT/Divisional Cadre categories of posts under the Administration of Union territory of Ladakh.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) Ladakh stated that "the UT administration aims to ensure a uniform and transparent process and procedures for recruitment of Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted) and all Group 'C' UT/Divisional Cadre categories of posts under its Administration through an autonomous body, without disturbing the existing recruitment rules".

"It also aims at making effective use of technology in the recruitment processes and procedures and for ensuring that cumulative outcome of the recruitment is to provide just a fair opportunity to all the candidates," the notification said, "For this purpose, the Administration of the Union territory of Ladakh, desires to constitute its own Subordinate Services Staff Selection Board and prescribe such rules for its establishment, administration, and all such matters incidental thereof".