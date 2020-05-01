With a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases across states, the Central Government has split the country into three zones - red, orange, and green. Out of the total 733 districts, as many as 130 have been categorised under the red zone, based on multiple factors including the total number of novel coronavirus patients.
Union Health Ministry on Friday, May 1, issued a letter containing the list of classified districts to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories. The letter stated that the classification is to be followed for a week post-May 3 and will be updated weekly in accordance with the prevailing situation.
Among the remaining districts, 284 have been labeled as orange zones whereas 319 are identified as green zones.
Mumbai, Delhi, other major cities in the red zone
Keeping in view the rampant spread of the novel coronavirus in urban areas, metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been listed as red zones. Besides, all the 11 districts in Delhi have been categorized as hotspots.
"This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," read the letter signed by Health Ministry Secretary Preeti Sudan.
The Health Ministry further notified that a red zone will be converted into green if the district does not report any new COVID-19 case for 21 days.
Here is the state-wise list of districts identified as red zones (major states):
Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- Pune
- Thane
- Nashik
- Palghar
- Nagpur
- Solapur
- Yavatmal
- Aurangabad
- Satara
- Dhule
- Akola
- Jalgaon
- Mumbai Suburban
Gujarat
- Ahmadabad
- Surat
- Vadodara
- Anand
- Banas Kantha
- Panch Mahals
- Bhavnagar
- Gandhinagar
- ArvaIi
Rajasthan
- Jaipur
- Jodhpur
- Kota
- Ajmer
- Bharatpur
- Nagaur
- Banswara
- Jhalawar
Madhya Pradesh
- Indore
- Bhopal
- Ujjain
- Jabalpur
- Dhar
- Barwani
- East Nimar
- Dewas
- Gwalior
- Khargone
Tamil Nadu
- Chennai
- Madurai
- Namakkal
- Thanjavur
- Chengalpattu
- Thiruvallur
- Tiruppur
- Ranipet
- Virudhunagar
- Thiruvarur
Uttar Pradesh
- Agra
- Lucknow
- Saharanpur
- Kanpur Nagar
- Moradabad
- Firozabad
- Gautam Buddha Nagar
- Bulandshahr
- Meerut
- Rae Bareli
- Varanasi
- Bijnor
- Amroha
- Sant Kabir Nagar
- Aligarh
- Muzaffarnagar
- Rampur
- Mathura
- Bareilly
Andhra Pradesh
- Kurnool
- Guntur
- Krishna
- Chittoor
- Spsr Nellore
Telangana
- Hyderabad
- Suryapet
- Rangareddy
- Medchal/Malkajgiri
- Vikarabad
- Warangal (Urban)
West Bengal
- Kolkata
- Howrah
- 24 Paraganas North
- 24 Paraganas South
- Medinipur West
- Medinipur East
- Darjeeling
- Jalpaiguri
- Kalimpong
- Maldah
Jammu & Kashmir
- Bandipora
- Shopian
- Anantnag
- Srinagar
Karnataka
- Bengaluru Urban
- Mysuru
- Bengaluru Rural
Punjab
- Jalandhar
- Patiala
- Ludhiana
Kerala
- Kannur
- Kottayam
Bihar
- Munger
- Patna
- Rohtas
- Buxar
- Gaya