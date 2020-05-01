With a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases across states, the Central Government has split the country into three zones - red, orange, and green. Out of the total 733 districts, as many as 130 have been categorised under the red zone, based on multiple factors including the total number of novel coronavirus patients.

Union Health Ministry on Friday, May 1, issued a letter containing the list of classified districts to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories. The letter stated that the classification is to be followed for a week post-May 3 and will be updated weekly in accordance with the prevailing situation.

Among the remaining districts, 284 have been labeled as orange zones whereas 319 are identified as green zones.

Mumbai, Delhi, other major cities in the red zone

Keeping in view the rampant spread of the novel coronavirus in urban areas, metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been listed as red zones. Besides, all the 11 districts in Delhi have been categorized as hotspots.

"This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," read the letter signed by Health Ministry Secretary Preeti Sudan.

The Health Ministry further notified that a red zone will be converted into green if the district does not report any new COVID-19 case for 21 days.

Here is the state-wise list of districts identified as red zones (major states):

Maharashtra

Mumbai

Pune

Thane

Nashik

Palghar

Nagpur

Solapur

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Satara

Dhule

Akola

Jalgaon

Mumbai Suburban

Gujarat

Ahmadabad

Surat

Vadodara

Anand

Banas Kantha

Panch Mahals

Bhavnagar

Gandhinagar

ArvaIi

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Kota

Ajmer

Bharatpur

Nagaur

Banswara

Jhalawar

Madhya Pradesh

Indore

Bhopal

Ujjain

Jabalpur

Dhar

Barwani

East Nimar

Dewas

Gwalior

Khargone

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Madurai

Namakkal

Thanjavur

Chengalpattu

Thiruvallur

Tiruppur

Ranipet

Virudhunagar

Thiruvarur

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

Lucknow

Saharanpur

Kanpur Nagar

Moradabad

Firozabad

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Bulandshahr

Meerut

Rae Bareli

Varanasi

Bijnor

Amroha

Sant Kabir Nagar

Aligarh

Muzaffarnagar

Rampur

Mathura

Bareilly

Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool

Guntur

Krishna

Chittoor

Spsr Nellore

Telangana

Hyderabad

Suryapet

Rangareddy

Medchal/Malkajgiri

Vikarabad

Warangal (Urban)

West Bengal

Kolkata

Howrah

24 Paraganas North

24 Paraganas South

Medinipur West

Medinipur East

Darjeeling

Jalpaiguri

Kalimpong

Maldah

Jammu & Kashmir

Bandipora

Shopian

Anantnag

Srinagar

Karnataka

Bengaluru Urban

Mysuru

Bengaluru Rural

Punjab

Jalandhar

Patiala

Ludhiana

Kerala

Kannur

Kottayam

Bihar