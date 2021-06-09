The Central government on Tuesday fixed the maximum price that private hospitals can charge for Covid vaccines, amid sharp allegations that people are being forced to pay a heavy amount to get a jab at private hospitals.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Tuesday, the price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin at Rs 1,410 and Russian vaccine Sputnik V at Rs 1,145 per dose. This also includes taxes as well as a Rs 150 service charge for the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also asked the state government to ensure that private hospitals don't levy more than Rs 150 as service charge. The state governments have been asked to monitor the private hospitals regularly and take strict action against any private vaccination centre charging more.

"The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges. State government may monitor the price being charged," according to a ministry circular.

Centre procures 44 crore doses

After the Prime Minister announced centralised vaccination, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a fresh order for 25 crore doses of Covishield and 19 crore doses of Covaxin. These 44 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available till December 2021, starting now.

"Additionally, 30% of the advance for procurement of both the Covid vaccines has been released to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech," said a statement from the ministry. All citizens above 18 years of age can receive the COVID-19 vaccine doses free of cost at government health facilities from June 21, it said.

In the follow-up of the Prime Minister's announcement of these changes in the Guidelines of National COVID Vaccination programme on Monday, the Union Health Ministry has placed an order with Serum Institute of India for 25 crore doses of Covishield and with Bharat Biotech for 19 crore doses of Covaxin.