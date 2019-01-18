"My Heart Will Go On" singer Celine Dion has shared an emotional post for her late husband on the anniversary of his death. The acclaimed singer shared a photo of her late husband, Rene Angelil, and a heartbreaking message on her official Instagram page.

"Mon cher René... tu es toujours avec moi... et tu le seras toujours. À ta douce mémoire... xx...," Celine Dion wrote in the Instagram caption, which translates in English as, "My dearest René....always with me.....always will be. In loving memory... xx..."

The shared photo of shows the acclaimed musical producer smiling for the camera in which he is seen wearing a red T-shirt.

Celine Dion and René Angélil first met when she was only 12 years old, while the latter was 38. The couple began their intimate relationship in 1987 and became engaged in 1991. Four years later, the couple got married at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec. The Canada-born musical producer and talent manager suffered from throat cancer in 1999 and made a full recovery post-treatment.

In 2013, Angélil had surgery for throat cancer and stepped down as her manager to focus on his health. In 2015, Celine announced that her husband's cancer had progressed and has only a few months to live. As per Closer Weekly, she told fans that her husband says to her that he wants to die in her arms. On January 14, 2016, Angélil died of a heart attack.

Meanwhile, just like A Star is Born actress-singer Lady Gaga, even Celine Dion plans to remove her collaboration with American rapper R Kelly from streaming services following the release of Surviving R Kelly, which documents several cases of sexual allegations against him.

Back in 1998, Celine Dion and R Kelly recorded "I'm Your Angel," which reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in the United States. Now, a spokesperson for Sony Music Canada has revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the record label has received instructions directly from Dion's management team to remove the song which she sang with R Kelly. As of now, the song has also been removed from YouTube.