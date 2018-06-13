Actress Celina Jaitly's mother Meeta Jaitly passed away on June 8 in Lucknow after battling cancer for a long time. The actress' father Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly died in July last year. She had expressed her sorrow that she could not be by her father's side in Indore when he passed away and was inconsolable about not seeing her father one last time when she reached in the city for his last rites.

Bereaved over the loss of her mother, Celina penned a heartfelt note on her Facebook to thank all those who stood by her in this time of mourning.

Read the full unedited text here: