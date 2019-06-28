Bollywood actor Vishwajeet Pradhan and his wife Sonalika Pradhan's Meilleur event India Fashion Week Australia has become talk of the town. Many well known international celebrities to many well known brands have joined hands with the couple for their upcoming fashion show and fashion awards.

National and international designers like Samanth Chauhan, Sayantan Sarkar, Rimi Nayak, Funf, Dashing Boutique, Mini Raxevasky will be a part of the event.

Not only this, the major attraction will be international performer Sarah C. Sarah, who performed for Hollywood royalties and Oscar winner celebrities Goldie hawn and Susan Sarandon, will be performing at IFWA.

"People are excited about the show. Our future plans are to do India fashion week in Singapore and Abu Dhabi. We will be having lots of performances during the show," said sonalika Pradhan while revealing her future plans.

Sonalika Pradhan is busy with her events while Vishwajeet Pradhan is busy shooting for his comeback movie to Bollywood.