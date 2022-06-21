Celebrity fashion stylist Kamran Razmdjoo has been winning hearts with his fashion sense. He is a high-end fashion celebrity stylist based in Los Angeles who has worked with many celebrities, artists, and athletes globally including well-established names such as Harsh Kapoor, Erfan Paydar, Sami Beigi, Kamran, and Hooman, Rufus De Sol, DeAndre Yedlin, The chain-smokers and various others. He's created a name for himself all around the globe but is especially sought after in Los Angeles, Europe, and the middle east.

Fashion has been an integral part of his life and he believes it represents his spirit to a great extent. His go-to aesthetic is edgy but classic pieces in the neutral color scheme that create unique and statement outfits.

Trends come and go in a blink of an eye in the fashion industry. Picking out the most relevant trends amidst a dynamic fashion landscape is essential for stylists. Commenting on his favorite trends of this year, he is loving neutral colors since they resonate with his style. The other trend he loves is flared pants - now a huge rage in the digital fashion space.

Irrespective of trends though, the one clothing item that he says should be a staple in everyone's wardrobe is a leather jacket. While most people look up to him for his fashion advice and expertise, his own fashion icon is Lenny Kravitz.

If there's one lasting thought that you want to take away from a conversation with him, it's that there is no such thing as a fashion faux pas - you can make anything work if you just approach it creatively.