Change is universal. Amid the situation of the catastrophe of Covid, numerous people hold a great amount of motivation and a positive attitude to find opportunities in the hard times. Many people came out of their comfort zone to try something new at their leisure time in lockdown. Some even discovered a new passion and tried to turn it into reality.

Kaushal Joshi, a celebrity manager and producer who made his name in the film and television fraternity, is trying his hands at new business ideas related to the entertainment sector. He says he is preferred by many celebs for his dedication and accuracy in work. He is currently having some business ideas in the pipeline all related to the entertainment sector with which he will soon begin to work with. "I have certain plans and the backend team have even started to work on them. If all goes perfect the new venture would be launched soon", he said.

He says he is giving his best shot in his career by attempting new things in the glamour industry. The celebrity manager turned producer is currently enjoying the success of his song Bhula Dunga. The young producer is planning to try his hands on producing a television serial. Even he had been contacted by certain writers and creators early this year with their storylines but the talented celebrity manager is planning to start with non-fiction shows or web series. "Just waiting for the right script, then I will be sure to bankroll it", said Kaushal.

On the work front, He claims to have good terms with many popular television names. The celebrity manager says he has worked with Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Krushna Abhishek, Shehnaaz Gill, Paritosh Tripathi, Erica Fernandez and many more admired faces of the world.