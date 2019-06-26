From working in the hospitality industry to starting his own event management venture, celebrity manager Dheeraj Sharma's journey is quite inspiring. He is the CEO of Red Diamond Hospitality and has created a great spot for himself in the entertainment industry.

His career in the hospitality industry began in 2010 when he received his accreditation in hotel management from Delhi. Post that, he worked with several 5-star hotels but he realised that he wants to do something else in the filed.

In 2012, he started his own company Red Diamond Hospitality (RDH) which first covered small events in Haryana. However, to make it big, he started doing events in Delhi and NCR and his work did not go unnoticed, which helped him work for events in different parts of the country.

Dheeraj's Red Diamond Hospitality have handled events, weddings and full length shows and worked with popular celebrities like Gurdaas Mann, Sharyn Mann, Daler Mehndi, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Pankaj Udhaas Shaan, KK, and Nizami Bandhu/ Brothers. He worked as celebrity manager for Sahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Prem Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, Mahima Chaudhury, Shilpa Shetty, Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma, Ali, Raju Srivastav, Terrance Lewis, Dharmesh, and Rimi Sen and many more.