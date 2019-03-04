The semi-final and final matches of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), which were scheduled to be held on Saturday, 2 March, were washed out due to heavy rains in Chandigarh. Now, the organisers have decided to hold the matches next week.

As per the reports, the two semi-finals and the final will be held on 10 March at Sector 16 stadium in Chandigarh. Mumbai Heroes will clash with Bengal Tigers in the first semi-final, while Karnataka Bulldozers will take on Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the second final.

The winners of the semi-finals will clash in the final. It has to be noted that except for Karnataka Bulldozers, the three teams, which have entered the semi-final stage, have never made it to the last stage in CCL.

Unlike previous seasons, the seventh edition of the CCL has been a low-key event which saw the participation of six teams – Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Punjab De Sher, Mumbai Heroes, Bengal Tigers, Telugu Warriors and Karnataka Bulldozers.

The latest season has undergone minor changes in the format. Notably, from 20 overs, the game has been reduced to 10 overs, per side.The tournament was kick-started with Punjab De Sher vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs on 27 February. Unfortunately, this match was called off due to rain.

The ongoing cricket Australia tour of India too has apparently overshadowed the CCL.