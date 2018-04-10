Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj are ready to take their relationship to the next level. After being in love for years, the Sandalwood's hottest couple is set to tie the knot in May.

If the latest buzz in the industry is to be believed, the families of the couple have finally locked in May 2 as the D-Day. Their wedding will be held at Palace Grounds and the muhurat is said to be at 10.30 am.

The wedding reception will be held on the same day at 7 pm. Meanwhile, the preparations for the marriage are underway, say reports.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj turned friends 10 years ago and their friendship gradually turned into love. Their relationship has been happily approved by both the families.

Their engagement was held last October where Chiranjeevi Sarja presented a diamond ring to Meghana Raj. It was a simple event which was attended by a limited number of guests.

The couple had organized a grand party for their colleagues and friends the same evening. Prajwal Devaraj, Jaggesh, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Sumalatha Ambareesh and many others were spotted at the event.

Chiranjeevi, who is the nephew of Action King Arjun Sarja, had started his career with Vayuputra in 2009. He has acted in over 14 movies and is currently gearing up for the release of Seizer, which will hit the screens next week.

On the other hand, Meghana Raj, who is the daughter of actors Sunder Raj and Pramila Joshai, has worked in close to 40 movies in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.