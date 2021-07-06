Celebrity Costume Designer Talwinder Singh is shining not only in Pollywood but also in the Bollywood industry too. He is a man with a creative mind knows how to style a person. He works in accordance with a person's costume tastes and looks. He never hesitates to style a model accordingly. Here he is sharing his work journey with Neha Malik, a social media sensation and a Punjabi model-turned-actress who keeps entertaining fans with her stunning photographs.

Not only this but she has her own YouTube channel. She started her career in 2012 as a model and now focuses on her acting career. In 2018, she appeared in the popular music video of Maninder Bhuttar's song 'Sakhiyan'. While working with Talwinder, she says, "he is a person with great styling skills. All the costumes he styles on me gives me the perfect look for every shot. I have worked with him earlier and for my latest projects he is the stylist. I really love working with him."

They both have worked on many projects earlier and now for the upcoming projects, he will be the customer designer and stylist. "I am working with so many celebrities and every celebrity has different likes and choices. So it is very vital to understand their perspective and their choice of look. After getting into this a stylist can think what will suit the person. I always work in accordance with a model's desire and want. I never force them with anything," he says.

He further added working with her gives him another addition to his celebrity list. "A stylish person can create magic with his styling skills and I am also excited for her new projects," he says.

Lastly, he is running his own business of readymade garments with the name Trendsetter and recently opened a venture "Trend Wear Nri" including all the latest collections of women's wear and accessories.