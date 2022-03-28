Beauty and fashion play a very pivotal role in the entertainment industry. Glam and Glamour go hand in hand when it takes to create a craft. Every new form of art is now demanding unique talent. Pandemic has outgrown conventional ideas. Welcoming new talent from various fields is one of them. While influencers are shining on social media, people from other professions are now extending their passion in the entertainment landscape.

Whether it's Kylie Jenner or Addison Rae, these divas ascended their way from owning beauty brands to being big media personalities. In reality, these multi-taskers surprised us with glamour debuts. Asians have become flat bearers of this trend. A perfect concoction of beauty and passion, Jyotsna has placed southern Asia on the world map of beauty.

Not only has she gained huge popularity in social media, but she has aced business with impressive experience in the beauty industry. She has been the force behind the curation of the revolutionary beauty brand Glam Hour by implementing the best innovation practices and is known for practicing policy that fosters equality at work.

As a passionate philanthropist, She has been the leading force behind creating a communal hotspot that fosters positivity, empowerment, and inspiration to many women named after one of her brands. Recently, the beauty icon announced her debut with a reality show in the entertainment world. The title is announced as Beauty Business. A spokesperson of Jyotsna said that " The series will revolve around Jyotsna's business journey navigating the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations in the fast-paced world of fashion and beauty. The story celebrates the ups and downs of hustling women in real life ".