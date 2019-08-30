#Saaho is trending all over and is taking the internet by storm. The diehard fans of Prabhas are awaiting the release to see their favourite star on the screen after a gap of two long years. Directed by Sujeeth, the film is produced by UV Creations.

Many celebrities from the Telugu film industry are happy for Prabhas and proud on Saaho. They are also waiting to watch the film and have taken to Twitter to wish good luck to the team of Saaho.

Here are a few of their reactions:

Natural star Nani is in the US with family and is waiting to come back to India to watch the film. In a very sweet way he wrote, "Prabhas Anna, Sujeeth and team Saaho Put the screen on fire tomorrow. Will miss watching it till I get back in country and I just cant waitttt #SaahoFromTomorrow" (sic)

Actress Raashi Khanna is also excited to witness the magic of Saaho. She took to Twitter and wished huge success to the team.

Prabhas is popularly called as darling in the industry amongst all his colleagues and friends. Actor Nithiin also wished Prabhas by calling him darling. He wished huge success to the whole team for the enormous efforts they put. He wrote, "#SaahoFromTomorrow Wishing darling #Prabhas, director @sujeethsign and entire team a HUGE success , for all the enormous efforts that have put in, in making this film n takin Indian Cinema to nxt level. Really looking forward for this one!" (sic)

Actor Vennela Kishore, who is playing a key role in the film, has also shared that he is pretty excited to watch the film on the silver screen.