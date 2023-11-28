Malayalam cinema always amazes us with its out-of-the-box yet simple content. Oftentimes, the industry awes us with his strong writing. Some of the finest masterpieces every year in India arrive in Malayalam. And, 2023 is no less.

The latest talk of the town is Mammootty-Jyothika starrer Kaathal: The Core. Directed by Jeo Baby and written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the film is bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany.

The plot revolves around a retired bank manager who is selected by his party as the panchayat candidate. While all arrangements are in full swing, his wife files for divorce claiming that her husband is homosexual. The rest is a heart-wrenching, emotional, coming-of-age drama. The film has created a huge buzz among celebrities, critics and audiences. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

#KaathalTheCore is brave, brilliant and heartbreaking. It’s a story of coming out told with such quiet tenderness by Jeo Baby. And big applause to the great @mammukka for using his might and his talent to propel a project like this. I wept copiously. Don’t miss it. — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) November 26, 2023

Anupama Chopra: #KaathalTheCore is brave, brilliant and heartbreaking. It's a story of coming out told with such quiet tenderness by Jeo Baby. And big applause to the great @mammukka for using his might and his talent to propel a project like this. I wept copiously. Don't miss it.

Suriya: Always stunned to see how Malayalam cinema pulls off complex stories with remarkable ease. Look forward to #KaathalTheCore releasing on Nov 23rd. Best wishes to @mammukka #Jyotika #JeoBaby & Team.

Samantha: "Movie of the year (white heart emoticon). Do yourself a favour and watch this beautiful yey powerful gem of a film. #Kaathalthecore @mammootty Sir you are my hero. I will not be able to get over this performance for a long long time. @jyotika Love youu @jeobabymusic legendary."

#KaathalTheCore 4/5 is an outstanding work of cinema. It is Powerful, Engaging and Emotional. The writing is top notch, direction is brilliant and u can’t take ur eyes off the lead actors. Supporting cast is ? @mammukka as Mathew, a man of few words is extraordinary. Huge… pic.twitter.com/kLs9esOjov — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) November 23, 2023

Sridevi Sreedhar: #KaathalTheCore 4/5 is an outstanding work of cinema. It is Powerful, Engaging and Emotional. The writing is top-notch, the direction is brilliant and u can't take our eyes off the lead actors. The supporting cast is @mammukka as Mathew, a man of few words is extraordinary. Huge respect sir #Jyotika as Omana has lived her role, subtle and superb Overwhelmingly experience guaranteed.

The film has recorded a 19 percent jump in the theatres and has crossed Rs 6 Crores in Kerala in just five days.