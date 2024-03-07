Premanand Ji Maharaj is famous for his meaningful and effective satsangs, which are widely followed, and he strongly supports women's empowerment, arguing that today's women are capable in every field.

He said, "India's women's empowerment is unparalleled, with respect, education, and reverence during the Vedic ages. The term 'sahadharmini' signifies an equal partner. Sahadharmi refers to "the power) that shares in Śiva's attributes".

He further explained that women's empowerment is gaining momentum, with women working alongside men in various aspects of life, gaining control over education, career, and lifestyle, gaining financial independence, and successfully pursuing diverse professions. Women are balancing their profession and family responsibilities very well while collaborating with their male counterparts to meet their deadlines and goals. Empowerment extends to urban and rural areas, empowering women to claim their social and political rights regardless of their socio-economic background.

However, Indian culture shifted towards conservative Middle Eastern and British influences. After independence, women regained power and respect, becoming prominent figures in various fields such as politics, sports, and science.

"India's rich cultural diversity, military prowess, and 'women's power' were showcased at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on the Kartavya Path. For the first time, all women in the tri-service contingent became part of the parade. Seeing this parade, our chests swelled with pride. Look, the brave women of our country can not only take care of their homes but can also attack their enemies," he shared with pride.

Today, the president of our country is also a woman. What more proof do people need about the power of women? If we talk about spirituality, then women, too, are no less than saints. Their lives are still an inspiration for all of us.

Karmathi Bai ji was the only daughter of Purushottam Brahmin in Bagar village, Rajasthan. She became a widow at an early age, but her Supreme Father, God, was always present. Her virtues inspired her to follow the path of God. I took initiation from Guruji and continued following the rules of chanting, penance, fasting, etc. for years. The vicious cycle of time continued, and it seemed as if mountains of troubles fell on Karmathi Bai one after another. Mother died, father left the world, and father-in-law and mother-in-law died. There was not even one left from both the husband's side and the mother's side. In the eyes of the world, she became like an orphan, but only Vishwanath and Vishweshwar knew how they wanted to raise them. Following the religious rules of Guruji, she took initiation from him and attained godhood.

You can read Ganga Yamuna Bai Ji Charitra. During the reign of Mughal Emperor Humayun, the entire Braj region was declared the area of Mawasis. Both sisters somehow escaped from the Mughal soldiers to save their lives. First settled in Mathura and then in Vrindavan. Both sisters, Ganga-Yamuna Bai, attained divinity through their strong devotion and the blessings of their Guru, Shri Hit Harivansh Maha Prabhu ji. The life stories of Mukta Bai, Jana Bai, Meera Bai, Anandamayi Mata, and Sharda Devi have always been praised, adhered to, and have been inspiring and will continue to inspire the hearts of millions of spiritual aspirants.

Therefore, we should not consider women less than anyone else. She is the soul of the entire creation. Women's empowerment enhances societal and global well-being by promoting inclusive participation, happiness, and impactful families and organisations, ultimately leading to the creation of a good nation.

- Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj