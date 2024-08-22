Cautioning that some forces are trying to disrupt Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday asserted that the panel is fully prepared to conduct free and fair Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Rajiv Kumar made these remarks after briefing election observers for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. He emphasized that the ballot is the answer to such forces and expressed confidence in the ECI's ability to handle any challenges.

The Chief Election Commissioner also highlighted the ECI's readiness to combat fake narratives during the assembly elections.

"We are vigilant and will respond promptly to such false narratives. Our officers will closely monitor these issues," he added.

First phase of elections on September 18

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, covering a total of 90 assembly constituencies. The last assembly elections in the region were held in 2014.

The notification for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections was unveiled on Monday, marking a significant step in the 2024 electoral process. Voting for the first phase, covering 24 constituencies is scheduled for September 18.

August 27 is the last date for submission of nominations for the first phase, scrutiny of nominations will be held on September 28, and August 30 is the final date for withdrawal.

The ECI's commitment to conducting free and fair elections in Jammu and Kashmir is a significant development in the region's electoral process. Despite attempts to disrupt the elections, the poll body is determined to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir can exercise their democratic rights to shape their destiny.

Over 400 observers to be deployed for J&K, Haryana assembly polls

For the ongoing assembly elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana, the Election Commission of India today organized a briefing for Observers to be deployed in both states.

CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. S S Sandhu personally briefed the observers on their critical and important role in their allotted constituencies.

Over 400 senior officers drawn from IAS, IPS officers as well as officers from Indian Revenue Service and a few other Central Services attended the briefing meeting which was organised at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, New Delhi.

Reminding the Observers of their crucial role, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized that the Observers as representatives of the Commission are expected to conduct themselves professionally and be accessible to all stakeholders including candidates and the public at large.

He also advised them to overcome language barriers and ensure that there are no gaps in communication.

Stating that the Observers will also be observed by the watchful gaze of the parties, candidates, voters, and the Commission alike, CEC added that their inputs will be critical in ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections.

He also advised observers to be vigilant towards false narratives trying to derail the election process, for timely action.