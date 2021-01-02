As India and China are engaged in a stiff standoff along the Line of Actual Control. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who has been overseeing the military operations along the China border, completed one year in office as Chief of Defence Staff and the very next day visited the military bases adjacent to China in Dibang Valley & Lohit Sector in Arunachal.

Rawat took charge of India's Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, 2020. His role as CDS is to synergise training, logistics, procurements and planning between the Army, the Indian Air Force and the Navy. His visit to the forward most military bases along the China border is seen as a power move amid a military standoff with the Chinese Army.

CDS Chief praises army

After reviewing the measures adopted by the troops at the border to maintain effective surveillance and enhanced operational readiness, Rawat praised the military.

"Only Indian soldiers could remain vigilant under such challenging situations ever willing to go beyond the call of duty to safeguard the borders," Rawat said, after interacting with Army, IAF, ITBP and SFF soldiers.