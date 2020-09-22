The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appears to be more confused about COVID-19 transmission, setting a dangerous precedent for millions of Americans and many more around the world. The CDC health guidelines are considered sacred, especially at a time like COVID-19 pandemic when people are constantly looking to understand the mysterious disease better and ways to protect from it. Even though CDC has been useful in helping people understand COVID, some actions of the agency have been shocking.

CDC, of every other agency, cannot afford to be confused about something as gravely dangerous as COVID-19. Only days after updating its guidance about coronavirus being airborne, CDC has reverted to the previous language - removing any reference of the novel coronavirus being airborne.

It was an error

"A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency's official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted," the CDC website reads.

CDC, without ringing any bells, had updated its guidance on Friday warning that coronavirus can spread through the air. "Airborne viruses, including COVID-19, are among the most contagious and easily spread," the site said. Naturally, this gave many the horrors as coronavirus was largely believed to be spread only through small particles in the air and mainly infected people in close contact (6 feet or less). Owing to that, face masks became mandatory as COVID-19 virus could easily be carried in droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or even talks.

By changing the guidance on COVID-19 transmission to being airborne, CDC struck panic. A face mask would be rendered useless in cases of airborne diseases, but CDC did not change its stance on the guidance about the virus spreading through aerosols.

The confusion prevails

Even though CDC went back on the airborne transmission guidance, this is not the first time the agency left people confused. Not too long ago, CDC said last month that people without symptoms don't need to be tested. This is even if they briefly came in contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

"If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms," CDC said. "You do not necessarily need a test."

This was in complete contradiction of what the CDC had claimed in May that more than one-third of the COVID-19 victims will not show any symptoms of the infection.

CDC constantly changing its tune in the wake of an ongoing pandemic is certainly not helping millions of Americans, who are still trying to cope with the deadly virus. As for the possibility of COVID-19 being airborne, the World Health Organisation said it is monitoring its "emerging evidence" but has not yet changed its policy.