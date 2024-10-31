The fast-food industry has been rocked by a recent development from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The health agency has identified fresh, slivered onions served at McDonald's as the likely source of an E. coli outbreak in the United States. The outbreak has resulted in a total of 90 reported cases across 13 states, with 27 hospitalizations and one unfortunate death.

The CDC has stated that the risk to the public is now very low due to the swift actions taken by McDonald's and Taylor Farms, the supplier of the onions, to remove the contaminated product from food service locations. The CDC's statement was corroborated by new evidence from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which confirmed that the onions spread on McDonald's Quarter Pounders were the definite source of the outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also been closely monitoring the situation, noting that the number of people affected by the outbreak has risen from 75 to 90, with an increase in hospitalizations from 22 to 27. The strain of E. coli behind the outbreak is known to cause dangerous diarrhea, potentially leading to kidney failure and other serious health problems.

The outbreak has had a significant impact on individuals and families across the affected states. One such case is a 15-year-old girl from Grand Junction, Colorado, who developed a kidney condition after consuming a Quarter Pounder from McDonald's. The teenager, who had no underlying health conditions, has since been hospitalized and has had to undergo multiple rounds of dialysis.

The CDC was first alerted to E. coli cases in Colorado almost two weeks ago. The symptoms of E. coli infection typically start three to four days after consuming contaminated food, but the incubation period can range from one to 10 days.

In response to the outbreak, McDonald's has temporarily removed Quarter Pounder sandwiches from the menu in some states while the company makes supply changes. The company has also issued a statement expressing their regret for the situation and their commitment to making things right.

The E. coli outbreak has had a significant impact on McDonald's stock, which fell more than 5 percent on Wednesday, marking its worst day since March 2020. However, analysts have stated that it is too soon to predict how the outbreak will affect the chain's fourth-quarter sales.

This is not the first time a major fast-food chain has been linked to an E. coli outbreak. Chipotle, for instance, experienced multiple outbreaks from 2015 to 2018, which resulted in a significant drop in its stock value. However, by 2019, the stock had surged back, hitting an all-time high.