The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2024 to be held from February 15. In anticipation of the annual exams, keeping in view of the National Education Policy, the CBSE has released guidelines and important message for all students preparing for the exams. Shortly after issuing guidelines for students, principals, and parents concerning the registration process for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams, there's another important advise.

The board has witnessed some concerning practice, hence alerted students to stay vigilant. As per the NEP 2020 recommendations, the CBSE initiated Competency-Focused Education and Assessment in its affiliated schools and even released practice papers in all major subjects so students can practice and solve more application-based questions and amplify conceptual understanding of topics. These practice papers are available on CBSE's official website and students can download them for free of charge.

However, CBSE said that it has noticed that schools and students are being asked to access the CBSE practice papers from certain private publisher sites. The board warns against such sites and recommends using the official website of the board.

CBSE exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held in a span of 55 days, starting Feb 15 till April 10. In a separate order, the board advised schools and principals to ensure:

Students sponsored are their own and bonafide students only. No bonafide student's name is left unregistered. Students are not from any unauthorised/unaffiliated schools. Students are regularly attending classes in your school. Students are eligible for admission in Class IX and XI and will appear in Class X and Class XII board examinations in the subsequent year.

To avoid falling prey to any scams or misinformation, students and schools are advised to follow CBSE's official website.