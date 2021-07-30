Finally, the day that millions of students had either been waiting for or dreading. The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare Class 12 board results today at 2 p.m. The results, like each year, will be available on the board's website --- cbseresults.nic.in.



However, there are a couple of sites and apps that are facilitating students with their results online. These are digilocker.gov.in, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS. The Central Board has also made the announcement on its official Twitter handle and will update once the results are out.

Before checking their results, students must download their CBSE Class 12 roll number through roll number finder on the official website of the board, which is cbse.gov.in. The roll number and other details will be required to download the score cards.

It must be noted that last year, when the CBSE Clas 12 results were announced in the month of July, the number of students getting more than 95 per cent surged by a whopping 119%.

(Developing story)