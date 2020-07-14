The CBSE class 10 results 2020 will be declared on Wednesday, July 15, announced HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal.

However, Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal didn't announce any particular time for the CBSE 10th results 2020 to be released.

Taking to Twitter, the HRD minister said, "My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck."

The result will be released on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

How to check result on official website

Visit the official website - cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in Click on the active link for (Class 10) Examination Result 2020 on the homepage You will be redirected to a new page Enter your CBSE roll number and required credentials Click on the 'Submit' button Your result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

To check result via SMS

Type 'cbse12 ' on your mobile phone and send an SMS to the phone number 7738299899.

Results on the basis of new assessment scheme

The Class 10 board results of CBSE will be declared tomorrow on the basis of the new assessment scheme.

CBSE Class 10 pass certificate and mark sheet will be sent to the DigiLocker accounts.

CBSE stated, "For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted."

"For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," the board further added.

Earlier on July 13, the Central Board of Secondary Education declared the 12th results which came as a complete surprise to the students. Around 88.78 per cent students have passed the exam. The performance of girls is reportedly said to be better than the boys.