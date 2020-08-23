The CBI team probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death went to a resort where he had spent two months on Sunday, while carrying on questioning of his flatmate and personal staff as it found some "inconsistencies" in their statements.

A day after recreating the crime at his Bandra flat, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team spent over two hours at the Waterstone resort as it tried to determine how Sushant was behaving when he was staying there.

Meanwhile, a team of forensic doctors arrived at the IAF-DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz area, to discuss the details of Saturday's findings from the late actor's flat and the doctors of Cooper hospital where his post-mortem was conducted on June 15, agency sources said.

The sources also said that Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj and helper Dipesh Sawant were also being questioned, as it had found some stark differences and inconsistencies in their statements.

The CBI has questioned Pithani thrice earlier and Neeraj thrice since Thursday after the team arrived in Mumbai from Delhi, as it seeks to ascertain what really happened between June 8 to June 14, when his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left for her house and who all visited his flat.

It also wants to find who all Sushant spoke to in absence of Rhea and how he was behaving when his sister stayed with him till June 12. The team is soon expected to question Rhea and her family members in the coming days. An agency source also said the CBI will ask for the call detail records of Sushant, Rhea and others.

The CBI and CFSL teams reached Mumbai on Thursday evening and were exempted from the mandatory quarantine by the BMC. The CBI had taken over the probe on August 6 on the orders of the Central government following a recommendation by the Bihar government in wake of an FIR lodged by Sushant's father, K.K. Singh, at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25.

The case was registered against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown persons. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing a money laundering angle in the matter.

On Friday, it recorded the statement of Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh in Delhi. Earlier, the financial probe agency had recorded the statement of Sushant's father, sister Meetu Singh, besides Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Miranda, Shruti Modi, Pithani, Rumi Jaffery and several others.