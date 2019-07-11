The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at residences and offices of Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover on charges of an alleged violation of foreign funding rules for their NGO Lawyers Collective.

The searches are reportedly taking place at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the NGO. However, any details of the location where searches are going on have not yet been disclosed.

The probe agency has accused the couple of violating Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act by misusing foreign contributions and spending the funds outside the country. Earlier, a case was also filed by the CBI against the two.

The raids were conducted in the wee hours of Thursday, July 11, at the Nizamuddin home of Indira Jaising in the national capital, the office of the NGO and another office in Mumbai.