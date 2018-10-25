Four Intelligence Bureau officials were detained from outside the residence of Central Bureau of Investigation chief Alok Verma at Janpath, New Delhi, on Thursday morning. They were detained by Verma's PSOs over suspicious behaviour.

The Delhi Police have reportedly seized ID cards and mobile phones of the four men. The Intelligence Bureau has now said that the unit was there for routine work and not for any enquiry.

They were caught while snooping from parked cars outside the gate of Verma's residence on 2 Janpath at 7.45 am. According to Hindustan Times, the men have been identified as Prashant Kumar, Vinit Kumar Gupta, Ajay Kumar and Dhiraj Kumar Singh.

Here is a video shared by ANI: