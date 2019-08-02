The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has asked the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

The decision comes after the CRWC noted that rainfall in the Cauvery basin and inflow at the four reservoirs of Karnataka are below normal. After its 12th sitting CWRC said said it will review the situation in the next meeting, which will be held on August 8 in New Delhi.

The representatives from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry took part in the committee meeting, held in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The committee said water should be released from Krishnarajasagar (KRS) and Kabini dams of Karnataka for ensuring flows at Biligundlu reservoir at Krishnagiri district in TN-Karnataka border. Having noted that the inflow has been below normal, it was decided that Karnataka will continue to release water from KRS and Kabini reservoirs for the next five days in proportion to the inflow," read the statement by CWRC.

During the meeting, Karnataka said that rainfall in the Cauvery catchment area is at a 40-year low and the state is not in a position to release water. But TN claimed that Karnataka should have released over 40 TMC of water in June and July but only 9.505 TMC was released during this time.

Karnataka had to release 34 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu in July as per the Supreme Court order, even though the reservoir had poor inflow.