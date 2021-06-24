The food industry in itself is quite versatile. However, many aspects of this industry, from food packaging to hotel management, remain unconventional. In this exclusive line, Ratika and Riccha (CauldronSisterss) are a very popular sister duo, who've conquered the food world with their talent and passion. Coming from the city of Jaipur, Rajasthan, they are well versed in the art of grabbing opportunities and acting them.

They marked their food beginning back in 2015. With dedication and hard work, they've led the discovery of new-age food entrepreneurs in the city of Jaipur. After the success of their self-curated food hampers, they began delivering home-cooked restaurant-style cuisine for family get-togethers and corporate meetings. They also provide consultancy services related to food and management. They offer expert advice on every food-related topic like Menu design ideas, menu creation, and styling, staff training, packaging ideas maintaining sustainability, social media consultant, elementary market research analysis, fusion food development, and many more.

Taking up several courses and workshops by world-renowned chefs, they have mastered many cuisines and food cultures. Indian, Mexican, Thai, Moroccan, Spanish, Chinese, Lebanese, Egyptian, Burmese, and Sushi are a few examples. They are quite enthusiastic about learning about the region's cooking style and cuisine even on their trips and travel. As food caterers and partners, they are known for their customized menus and exotic food hampers. They've delivered bulk orders ranging over 500 packages.

Owing to their knowledge and authenticity, they claim to be loyal sources of information. They've endorsed products like Gustora, Ashoka Oils, Kitchen, Mahou Maestra, and many more after trying them personally. They have also written a recipe book that gained amazing popularity among food enthusiasts. Other than writing regular newspaper columns, they have a blog with over 400 articles published on food history.

They have built a huge reputation in food consultancy over the years. Apart from conducting several online courses and workshops about related subjects, they've helped over 300 students and individuals aspiring to launch a career in the same. Both nationally and internationally, they have a wide reach. They were featured in 2 episodes of Blue Marlin TV London, which streamed all over the UK & India.

As culinary arts experts, they even provide personal assistance to chefs from institutions like the IIHM. Having trained them in diverse cuisines like Mexican, Italian, and Continental, they also facilitate staff training in matters like menu preparation, recipe creation, operational efficiency, etc.

The scope of their knowledge and experience in the field is surely commendable. As for their current prospects, they're open for clients even from outside Jaipur, who require consultancy or social media influence for brands. They're also preparing for a book launch soon.

Reflecting some light on their achievements, the list is surely a long one. Back in 2020, they won a national award under the FBAI and Social Symphony Award organized by Pathfynder. They won many awards as well. Led by the I-Care Foundation, they were honored with the famous Global Excellence Award in March 2020.