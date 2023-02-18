Three days after being caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir while accepting a bribe, the Higher Education Department of the Union Territory administration on Friday suspended two tainted professors including the Principal of a Government Degree College in Kashmir Valley.

According to an order issued by Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary Higher Education Department J&K Government, Tariq Ahmad Ashai, Principal, Government Degree College (GDC) Pattan, and Imtiyaz Gul Khan, Assistant Professor GDC Pattan in case of FIR No. 01/2023 of PS ACB Baramulla have been placed under suspension under government order No 56-JK (HE) of 2023 dated 17-02-2023.

"Pending enquiry into the conduct of Tarig Ahmad Ashai, Principal, GDC Pattan, and Imtiyaz Gul Khan, Assistant Professor, GDC Pattan are deemed to have been suspended in terms of section 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 from the date of their arrest", the order reads.

It is further ordered that during the period of their suspension Tariq Ahmad Ashai, Principal, GDC Pattan, and Imtiyaz Gul Khan, Assistant Professor, GDC Pattan shall remain attached in the office of Director Colleges, J&K.

Degree College Principal along with another professor arrested with a bribe of Rs 60,000

As reported earlier, Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday afternoon trapped and arrested a principal of the higher education department in the capital city of Srinagar for accepting a bribe from a contractor.

According to reports, Tariq Ahmad Ashai was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 at SP College in Srinagar.

Reports said that on receipt of the complaint, an FIR was registered, under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Police Station ACB north Kashmir and an investigation was taken up.

Accordingly, a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught Tariq Ashai while accepting a bribe of rupees 60,000 on the spot in presence of independent witnesses.

The official was taken to a police station in Srinagar and further investigation into the matter is going on.

During the questioning of the arrested principal, another Assistant professor of History Imtiyaz Gul Khan the Government Degree College Pattan was also arrested in this case.

Both the officers of the higher education department were taken to a police station in Srinagar and further investigations into the matter are going on, sources said, adding that more arrests are likely to be made soon.