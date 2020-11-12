A shocking incident surfaced on social media when a BJP MLA Siddu Savadi from Terdal and his supporters were seen assaulting a woman councillor of his own party in Karnataka's Bagalkot district.

In the video, legislator Siddu Savadi is seen brutally attacking Chandni Naik, a councillor with the Mahalingapuram Municipal Council and stopping her from entering a building. Savadi and his supporters were seen pushing the women and assaulting her while she was surrounded by the police. One of the MLA's supporters can be seen grabbing her by the hair before the police could stop the assault.

According to reports, BJP councillors Savita Hurakadli, Chandini Nayak and Godavari Baat decided at the last minute to favour the Congress after their own party refused to support them to contest for the positions.

'The entire video is fabricated': MLA Siddu Savadi

MLA Siddu Savadi issued a statement to the press and outright denied his involvement in the case despite the video showing otherwise. "I respect all women and I would never behave in such a way with any woman. This is being done to tarnish my reputation. The entire thing is fabricated. Why should I apologise when I have not done anything wrong?" Siddu Savadi claimed.

In other reports, Savadi apologised for the misbehaviour of party workers but blamed former minister Umashree for the incident. "Congress workers were trying to kidnap our members. We have a majority. I have not touched anyone, nor have I committed any mistake," he said.

"I always looked up to MLA Savadi as an elderly figure and a mentor. I never even dreamed that he would behave this way. I was very shocked when none of our (the women councillors') words were respected. I have suffered both physically and mentally," Chandni Naik told the media.

"I filed a complaint and the police have not registered a case. They are not even willing to investigate it," Chandni added.

Watch the video here: