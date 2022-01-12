A leaked video of two news anchors slamming Novak Djokovic over the whole visa row has now gone viral. The off-air conversation between anchors Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern of Seven News Melbourne has spread like wildfire on social media. The two anchors can be seen cursing Djokovic and even calling him a "sneaky a**hole." The anchors, unaware of the camera, can be heard slamming the tennis star.

The leaked footage

In the leaked footage, Ms Maddern could be heard saying, "Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying sneaky a**hole." Mike Amor can then be heard saying, "He got a bullshit f***ing excuse and then fell over his own f***ing lies. It's just what happens, right, that's what happened."

"And then, he now then ticking he didn't go to Spain," Maddern concluded. The conversation has triggered two striking opposite sets of reactions. While many feel the private conversation shouldn't have been leaked, many feel the anchors should be sacked for using such disrespectful language. An investigation has reportedly been launched to find out who leaked the video.

Novak lands in a soup

On the other hand, Rebecca Maddern is said to have apologized for her the video. Novak Djokovic found himself in a legal soup after seeking a medical exemption from vaccination owing to testing positive of coronavirus test on December 16 last year. The border officials canceled his visa but the decision was overturned by a court. However, owing to all this, what came to light was how Novak kept traveling, giving interviews, and attending events during the same week when before and after he is said to have tested positive.