Burglar fled with cash after breaking into the revered shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) in Khanyar area of Srinagar during the wee hours of Sunday, September 13. The Srinagar Police took to their social media pages to seek help in identifying the thief who tried to loot the donation box of Dastageer Sahib shrine.

According to local reports, sources said that they had no idea how much cash has been stolen from the charity box as it happened in the dead of the night. The police team from Khanyar police station rushed to the spot, collected details and have registered a case. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal said that police have taken the cognizance of the incident and investigations are underway.

Footage of one suspect obtained, Police seeks help from locals

The Srinagar Police posted on their Facebook page, "Khanyar Police Station seeks the help of general police in identifying a suspected thief involved in the theft at Dastageer Sahab Khanyar. Today on 13-09-2020, Police Station Khanyar received information from Intizamiya Committee of Dastageer Sahab Shrine Khanyar that during the intervening night some unknown thief/thieves have attempted to break the donation box for taking away some cash from the donation box.

"Accordingly, a case FIR No. 66/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Khanyar and investigation took up. A Special Investigation Team has been formed by SDPO Khanyar to investigate this case and the investigating team immediately collected the CCTV footage and obtained the photographs of one suspect in the case to nap the accused."

"The general public especially the people residing in the vicinity of the Dastageer Sahab are requested to share any information/clue regarding the case or about the identity of the suspect to Police Station Khanyar on given nos: 0194-2455049, 7006621918, 9469665786 & 9596760874. The name of the person providing any clue or information regarding the suspected thief will be kept confidential."

'No idea how much was in the charity box': Shrine Management

Locals in Khanyar questioned the role of shrine management saying that after the security of shrines was withdrawn last year, it was the sole responsibility of the shrine management body to take care of shrines and to prevent theft and fire-related incidents.

A member of shrine management Dastageer sahib (RA) said that nobody was awake when the incident took place and they had no idea how much was in the charity box/donation box when the theft took place.

Watch the video here: