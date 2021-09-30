Cats can often get themselves out of impossible situations, but when stuck, their human friends are often around to help. An adventurous little kitty, on Thursday, found itself stuck on Bengaluru's landmark structure Vidhana Soudha, for which a team of fire service officers and staff were rushed to rescue the feline.

A video of the cat rescue operation from extreme right balcony of the Vidhana Soudha was shared on social media, wherein a group of people, including the building staff and fire department personnel can be seen trying to get the cat to safety. Police officers were also seen assisting the operation at the Vidhana Soudha, holding a cloth carpet in case the cat falls from over two floors.

A long ladder was descended onto the ledge where the cat was stuck, which is near the majestic dome of the Vidhana Soudha. One man was seen going down the ladder with a rope tied around his waist for safety. After many tries, the man caught the frightened kitten, but the cat wrestled and latched onto the ladder.

Kitten jumps to the ground

When the man tried to catch the kitten, it slithered aggressively and fell off the ledge into the bushy garden below. Luckily, no harm was caused to the kitten and was nursed after the rescue.

The fire department was also seen using the fire engine's ladder to get to the balcony where the cat was stuck, but to no avail. This was when the man, who claims to have done many such rescues, came up with the idea of using the ladder to go down and get the kitten to safety.

A good day's hard work paid off. The spectators gathered around Vidhana Soudha witnessed a nail-biting moment up until the time the kitten was safe.

