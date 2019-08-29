Actress Payal Rajput, who became popular for her negative shaded role in RX 100, is busy nowadays with her upcoming films Disco Raja and Venky Mama. She is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film RDX Love, in which she is going to play the role of a girl who adopts a village and solves the issues of people there.

In an interview with a leading daily, the actress has said that she is busy this year with a good number of films in her kitty. All that the actress is doing nowadays is packing and unpacking the suitcases while juggling from the set of one film to another.

She said, "I am very much greedy to get good and different kind of roles, so that people don't stereotype me. I am conscious of the roles I choose."

The actress said that she is playing a teacher in Venky Mama and will be paired opposite Venkatesh. She will speak Hindi whenever she gets angry. Whereas in Disco Raja, she will be seen playing a deaf and mute girl who is the ex-girlfriend to Ravi Teja's character.

There is another Telugu film in her kitty in which she will play a headstrong cop. She has a Tamil film in her kitty in which she will be seen pairing with Udayanidhi Stalin. So Payal is enjoying the mix of roles she is getting her way and is craving for some 'me time'.

In the interview, the actress spoke about the incidents of casting couch and #MeToo movement. The actress spoke about how she was asked for sexual favours after the release of RX 100. Someone approached her and promised her meaty roles in huge films in return of sexual favours, but the actress wasn't ready to lose her integrity just for the sake of roles.

She said, "I have always been against this trend of expecting sexual favours in exchange of work. Such incidents happen everywhere, and in every profession, not just in showbiz. Despite #MeToo movement, the problem still exists. I am outspoken and I make sure I talk and ben vocal about it."