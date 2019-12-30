Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh and filmmaker Farah Khan have been facing the wrath of heavy criticism for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community on a TV show. A case was registered on the complaint of Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Front, in Ajnala town in Amritsar district stating that the stars trivialised the word "Hallelujah", while trying to pronounce it.

During a segment on the show, Farah had asked Raveena and Bharti to spell the word "Hallelujah". While Raveena spelled it right, Bharti got it wrong. And it was this moment, when the joke escalated to a different level altogether and ended with mispronunciation of the word. "Hallelujah" is a Hebrew word meaning "Praise ye, Yah", referring to the Lord.

However, it has now been learnt that Raveena Tandon, who was not even an active participant in the joke, has been absolved of all the charges after tendering an apology before the Indian Cardinal of Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Oswald Gracias. She had apologised on the first day itself since the controversy broke out. Farah Khan and Bharti Singh too have apologised on social media for inadvertently hurting the religious sentiments through their joke. It is yet to be known whether Farah and Bharti too have been absolved of all the charges.

Raveena, Farah and Bharti Singh met His Eminence Cardinal Oswald Gracias in person to hand over the written apology letters which the Cardinal graciously accepted.

"WE raise a HALLELUJAH.... !!!!! Really appreciate Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan visited Cardinal Oswald and they did what was needful..... in the true sense tending unconditional apology in spirit of humility. Really appreciate their steps and this will most definitely restore peace in the hearts of all those grieved in the Community of FAITH IN CHRIST. We specially pray blessing upon their homes, families and their Professional work to prosper beyond their imagination," a Facebook page by Masih Sena posted.

From the bottom of my heart I would like to say Sorry to my Christian brothers and sisters for hurting their sentiments.Thank you YOUR EMINENCE CARDINAL OSWALD for personally hearing my apology in the voice note(as I'm not in the country)& forgiving me. Yours Truly,Bharti Singh — Bharti singh (@bharti_lalli) December 30, 2019