Spain is under lockdown but it has not been able to dampen the Spanish spirit. The Spaniards have proven they will not let coronavirus quarantine keep them away from exercising and staying fit.

Last week, the people of Spain were told that the country will be under a nationwide lockdown in order to avoid the virus from spreading. As part of the lockdown, people are only allowed to go outside to buy food, go to work, go to the hospital or for other emergencies. No unnecessary movement is being permitted in Spain.

This led to a personal trainer in Seville to conduct a fitness class for people who were quarantined at their home and that too from a rooftop so that he could have easily been visible and followed.

A video was shared on Instagram by the fitness group Sano Sevilla Los Bermejales in which a trainer could be seen leading people on their balconies in a workout class. People were seen doing jumping jacks together and there were pictures of the coach doing squats. It looked like a group class.

Reaction on social media

The caption of the video was, "In Seville, Spain, they are not accepting quarantines as an excuse for not working out." Twitter was flooded with comments when this activity was posted on Twitter.

One person said, "This is EPIC," with another commenting, "Awesome spirit." The unique exercise class comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) released mental health guidelines for those in quarantine.

The WHO guidelines stated that people who were under isolation or quarantine should try and maintain their routines but indoors. It is important to stay connected. WHO stated, "During times of stress, pay attention to your own needs and feelings."

It adds that it is important to engage in healthy activities that you enjoy and find relaxing. Exercising regularly, sleeping properly and eating healthy foods are very important. Coronavirus cases are being reported from different countries every day. But it should be noted that the fatality rate of COVID-19 is not very high. People are getting cured too.