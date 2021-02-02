A few weeks ago, Zayn Malik's song Tightrope created a buzz on social media, as the singer crooned Mohmad Rafi's iconic song 'Chaudavi Ka Chand Ho'. On February 1, 2021, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar aka Cardi B sent her fans in a frenzy after the rapper teased an announcement about something exciting that was coming up. That, however, wasn't the only thing that intrigued the Internet, especially the desi fans.

Cardi B shares an announcement clip, that has Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song in the BG!

In the 15 seconds long clip shared by American Rapper Cardi B, she was seen flaunting her voluptuous figure in a black bikini, with a long matching cape along with a headband, Needless to say, Cardi oozed oomph on social media with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Sharing the video with a post on her official Twitter and Instagram handle, she wrote, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow."

In the video, in her sexy voice, she says, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow while looking directly at the camera. Then, in true Cardi B style, she says "Byeeee".

As soon as Cardi starts walking down the stairs, Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song Kaliyon Ka Chaman from the 1981 Bollywood movie Jyoti starts playing.

Check out the video here:

I got a announcement to make tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

Upon hearing the background song, desi tweeple went bananas and couldn't hold their excitement.

The video had her fans and followers speculating whether its a new video, single, new album, or something bigger than that, whilst the other half were puzzled and trying to figure out why and how a Bollywood song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman was played suddenly.

is that 90s bollywood music in the background? ? https://t.co/a679ehbsJD — ʎ (@suxsfulrecovery) February 1, 2021

Some of them were perplexed and shared two different versions of 'Kaliyon Ka chaman' on the thread. Desi fans shared the Bollywood song, and few of them shared the recreated version named 'Addictive.'

Check out both the versions below.

If anyone wondering about the background music here it is https://t.co/vXRQvYHEBs — rajinikanth (@rajinikanth8455) February 1, 2021

Cardi B kaliyon ka Chaman remix ? — surbhi⁷ ♣️ Hobiruary ??️ (@epiphany_child) February 1, 2021

Lata mangeshkar ji in the bgm ? — ?ᴮᴱAsh⁷?? (@taekookie_ash) February 1, 2021

Cardi B's Indian connect.

Recently, Cardi B showered praises on the movie 'The White Tiger' calling it a 'great film.' Actor Priyanka Chopra responded to her tweet saying, "Kisses always a mama. You are the best."