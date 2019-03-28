One of the most outspoken performers of this generation, Cardi B recently took to Instagram and revealed the dark side of her past as a stripper and the length she had to go when it came to surviving on day-to-day basis.

The 26-year-old rapper's response comes as a video that has recently resurfaced in which she discussed the years in which she worked at strip clubs. Recalling the difficult situations that she found herself Cardi says, "I had to go strip, I had to go, 'Oh yeah, you want to **** me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's go back to this hotel,' and I drugged ****** up, and I robbed them. That's what I used to do."

Now, the rapper has taken to Instagram to share with her 42 million followers about what went on during those years, as she addressed the rumours that had been circulating since the video resurfaced.

"So I'm seeing on social media a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to go to make a living," she started her post.

"I never claim to be perfect to come from a perfect world with a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s***. "I'm a part of a hip hop culture where you can talk about where you come from talking about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are. There are rappers that glorify murder, violence, drugs and robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive," she further stated.

She said she was blessed to have been able to rise from that but many women have not, though they were poor choices but did them to survive. "I never glorified the things I brought up in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it. ... I have a past that I can't change. We all do," she said.