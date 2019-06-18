Cara Delevingne has finally come out in the open about her relationship with Ashley Benson. Although the couple has been going strong for a year now, the actress chose this specific month to let the world know about her whirlwind romance and celebrate her one year anniversary.

Three days ago, Delevingne took to Instagram to share a steamy video of her pulling Ashley close for a passionate kiss. With this, the actress further confirmed her relationship with Benson too as she captioned the video, "#PRIDE ❤️❤️ @ashleybenson" There were two reasons behind her making her relationship with Benson public. Speaking with E! News at the TrevorLIVE Gala, Delevingne said, "I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she shares. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"

During her speech at the Gala, Delevingne did mention Benson in her speech as she expressed how important it is to accept love. "I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are. She's one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought," the actress stated. In her speech, Cara also revealed the pet name that she has kept for Ashley, Sprinkles.

Their whirlwind romance has been the talk of the town. The Brit beauty is totally smitten by the Pretty Little Liars alum and they are not shy per se when expressing their feelings for each other. They did keep their relationship status a secret but that's only because they're not answerable to anyone! A source told E! News, "They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally. They are committed to one another and very much in love."