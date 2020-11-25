A car was seen crashing into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Merkel was scheduled to be hosting a video conference of German state premiers on Wednesday morning, at which an extension to the lockdown and further steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic was due to be discussed.

Here's what was written on the car

According to reports by AP, the car, a Volkswagen sedan, had the slogan "I condemn the murder of children and old people" scrawled in white paint on one side. On the other, it said, "stop the globalization policies."

It had license plates from the North Rhine-Westphalia area of Lippe and was driven away by the Berlin fire department showing little sign of damage. The metal gate to the chancellery appeared slightly bent.