Atlee's previous two movies with Vijay were titled Theri and Mersal, both the names were Tamil slangs. For his third film with the actor, people have been expecting him to choose the title on similar lines, but the director seems to have chosen a simple name which is apt for the content.

The latest rumours claim that the makers have zeroed in on two names – Captain Michael and Clement Michael. It will be named after Vijay's character in the film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63.

Vijay plays the role of a football coach and shortly called as CM, say rumours. Both the names gets mentioned in the movie at different times. So, the two names have been chosen although the makers are yet to finalise one title among the two.

It may be recalled that there were rumours earlier that the flick would be titled Verithanam, but a source from the film unit had stated that there was no truth in the reports.

Thalapathy 63 is a sports drama which is expected to highlight the problems faced by football sports in cricket-crazy India. How Michael (Vijay) fights all the odds to ensure his team's victory in a tournament forms the crux of the story.

G Gnanasambandam, who plays the role of Nayanthara's father in the film, says that the craze around football among Tamil youths would increase manifold after it sees the light of the day.

Indhuja, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu and many others are part of the cast.