Marvel's first female-centric feature film, Captain Marvel, turned out to be a huge success among fans. The studio now has its eyes set on nominating the film for the Grammys.

Captain Marvel composer Pinar Toprak revealed the news on Twitter that Captain Marvel soundtrack "is running in Best score and Best Instrumental Composition (Captain Marvel theme) for the GRAMMYs." You can check out the tweet below.

The film has just been submitted by the studio for nomination and is not yet part of the list of nominees.

The soundtrack has always been a huge supplement to Marvel movies in upping the experience for fans during action sequences and climactic moments. But with Captain Marvel, the score served a thematic purpose.

Perhaps, that may be one of the reasons behind Marvel Studios' decision to submit the film's score as well.

Earlier this year at SDCC, MCU boss Kevin Feige officially confirmed that Captain Marvel 2 was in development. But a release date was not unveiled. Star Brie Larson is also unaware of when she would begin filming for the sequel.

Earlier this year, Black Panther won two Grammy Awards for best rap performance and best score soundtrack for visual media. The film was nominated in several other categories as well such as the album of the year and the single All the Stars by Kendrick Lamar and SZA for record of the year, the song of the year and best song written for visual media.

Captain Marvel's original theme did receive a lot of praise from fandom and critics. Perhaps, it may also stand a chance to win in the upcoming Grammys.